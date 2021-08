Cycling

Remco Evenepoel breezes to stage 3 victory at Tour of Denmark

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) showed again why he is considered one of the most exciting talents in road cycling with a brilliant Stage 3 win at the Tour of Denmark. The Belgian finished 1 minute and 29 seconds ahead of the rest of the field to take a 1 minute and 33 second overall lead.

00:02:57, 33 minutes ago