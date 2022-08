Cycling

Tour of Denmark Stage 3: Olav Kooij wins for the second time in three days as Jumbo-Visma take 1-2

Olav Kooij came out on top of a bunch sprint to the finish line at the third stage of the Tour of Denmark, finishing ahead of team-mate Christophe Laporte to give Jumbo-Visma a 1-2. The Dutchman also won the opening stage of the five-day race on Tuesday, but it was Laporte who narrowed the gap to overall leader Magnus Sheffield, with the two riders now level on time.

00:02:54, an hour ago