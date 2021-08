Cycling

Pedersen pulls off 'super strong sprint' to claim Tour of Denmark Stage 2

Trek-Segafredo rider Mads Pedersen won stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Dylan Groenewegen. Groenewegen took third place on the day, but he is still topping the general classifiction for Jumbo-Visma.

00:03:19, 41 minutes ago