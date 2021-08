Cycling

'This is an incredible young talent' - Remco Evenepoel powers to time trial success and overall win at Tour of Denmark

"He brings home the Denmark tour in style. He is going to take the overall classification easily. He is going to take the final stage. He’s done it. Evenepoel the winner. Evenepoel’s second stage of the week, and the GC hammered home as well. Remco Evenepoel does it again. This is an incredible young talent"

00:01:40, 12 minutes ago