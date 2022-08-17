Wednesday saw the Tour of Denmark individual time trial race return in the second stage of the five-stage race, which Magnus Sheffield won in sensational fashion.

The American Ineos Grenadiers rider smashed the field to win his first professional time trial race, and clinch his third victory in an impressive debut season, following a powerful display in Assens.

Sheffield crossed the line in 13 minutes, 35 seconds after the 12.2km race which started and ended in Assens, and endured a nervous wait to see if anyone could better his time.

Trek-Segafredo rider Mattias Skjelmose Jensen came closest to matching the Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour rookie’s effort, but his time was three seconds shy of the 20-year-old’s.

French rider Christophe Laporte, riding for Jumbo-Visma, wrapped up the top three, finishing his ride in a time of 13:41.

Sheffield’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate and British rider Geraint Thomas was fourth quickest.

Tuesday’s stage one winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) failed to match the pace, which has seen Sheffield take the overall lead.

Riders will tackle a monster 238.7km stage on Thursday in the third stage.

