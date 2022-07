Cycling

Power of Sport: Audrey Cordon-Ragot on her love of cycling ahead of Tour de France Femmes

In the latest episode of Power of Sport, French rider Audrey Cordon-Ragot discusses her passion for cycling as well as her motivations ahead of the historic first ever Tour de France Femmes. Stream the Tour de France Femmes 2022 live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:29, 25 minutes ago