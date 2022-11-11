Primoz Roglic still has some way to go before making a return to competitive cycling, and says he is a month away from a full recovery.

Cyclingnews reports that the Jumbo-Visma rider had surgery on October 10 and needed a bone graft on his left shoulder, but appears to be on course for a return in their December training camp.

"Rehab is going as planned. As you can see, I've got a bit of movement," Roglic said in a video, and was able to show some movement in his right arm.

"I still need to wait, probably a month or so to jump on the bike but I'm busy with other projects. Next week we release a calendar for our Foundation. Check out the link. I'll keep you posted."

The 33-year-old has suffered with several knocks in a challenging season, and dislocated his shoulder in a crash on Stage 5 at the Tour de France, and ultimately had to withdraw form the race at Stage 15.

There was another crash at the Vuelta a Espana in a controversial end to the race, as Jumbo-Visma blamed Bahrain Victorious rider Fred Wright for the incident, despite footage appearing to show the Slovenian moving across his path.

"It's no secret that I already have several dislocations. I've reached the point where I have to fix it," Roglic told Slovenian media before his surgery.

"They cut off a piece of your bone and move it to where the dislocation is happening. The arm will be immobilised for six to eight weeks after surgery, and then I'll have passive range of motion. Fortunately, we're not quite in May or June.

"I have reached the limit where I have to fix these things so that I can be even stronger and start preparing for new challenges in the new season," he added.

"I have to respect what they tell me. We will certainly do everything to get back on the bike as quickly as possible."

Roglic was recently honoured for his cycling exploits after receiving the Golden Order of Merit from the President of Slovenia and undertook a charity ride in aid of his foundation that helps the development of cycling and young athletes.

The Golden Lap ride raised €20,000, with the money spent on children’s bikes and helmets.

