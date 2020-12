Cycling

‘Primoz Roglic steals it at the very last’ – Top 5 moments from the Classics

Whether it was Primoz Roglic sneaking in to win Liège–Bastogne–Liège at the very death, big crashes featuring Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel, or Wout van Aert asserting his dominance, the Classics had it all in 2020. Here are Eurosport’s Top 5 moments.

00:02:33, 4 views, 2 hours ago