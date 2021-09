Cycling

Florian Senechal wins Primus Classic as Deceuninck-QuickStep dominate in Belgium

Deceuninck-QuickStep's French rider built on his surprise Vuelta a Espana stage win with a late victory at the Primus Classic on Saturday afternoon. He had his teammate Mikkel Honore to thank as the rest of his squad dominate the day's racing to give him the ideal platform to claim the win in Belgium.

00:01:56, an hour ago