Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere says he is scaling back his time on social media as the 2022 season begins to ramp up.

Ad

But though he has been reducing his time online, he is still airing his forthright views on other channels.

Benelux Tour Ewan's late thrust cuts down Colbrelli to win Stage 5 of Benelux Tour 03/09/2021 AT 13:51

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, Lefevere said: "I’m not going to do that anymore [social media]. Twitter, Facebook: I’ve stopped. I am only on Instagram, with 55,000 followers.

"But I haven’t missed Twitter for a moment. I won’t let losers with zero followers get to me. I’m not going to put any more energy into it, but whoever wants to can continue to hate me.”

Lefevere talks a good game off the road and he hopes his riders can back him up this season, despite fierce competition from rival teams such as Jumbo Visma, who can boast the likes of Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin among their star-studded squad.

“When I hear the competition, we shouldn’t even start anymore,” Lefevere said.

“But the race has yet to be run. We have seen the training values of Kasper Asgreen, he has become even stronger. He looks like an iron, but ask Mathieu van der Poel if he can sprint. In addition, we have Ballerini, Sénéchal, Stybar and Lampaert who are driving well. You can go to war with that.

"I am certainly not afraid of Jumbo-Visma. I am Patrick without fear. We are ‘The Wolfpack,’ the rest should be afraid of us.

"And if they are not afraid, then maybe we will get support to control the course. And it is no longer up to us alone to break open the game.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tour de France Stage 20 – As it happened – Van Aert wins ITT as Pogacar all but seals Tour win 17/07/2021 AT 11:11