Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died two days after winning the Scottish Championship.

Wardell’s partner Katie Archibald, a two-time Olympic champion, says she tried to save him after he went into cardiac arrest.

“I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning,” Archibald said on Twitter.

“I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now - so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain.

“Thank you to those making tributes. I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

Wardell won the men’s elite title in Dumfries and Galloway on Sunday.

He appeared on a television programme on Monday night, where he discussed his dramatic victory which included three punctures.

“Everybody at British Cycling is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rab Wardell,” said British Cycling on Twitter.

“Rab was a brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport, and will be sorely missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Wardell competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and set a new record time for completing the West Highland way in 2020.

The 37-year-old only turned professional earlier this year and tributes have flooded in from several people in the cycling world, including the Scottish Cross Country Association

They said: "Our deepest sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones.

"He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories.

"I'm sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend."

