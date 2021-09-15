Enjoy every episode from season one, two and three here ...

Season 3, Ep. 1 - King for a day: When Ian Stannard outfoxed the Wolfpack at Omloop

The third season gets under way with the day Team Sky's Ian Stannard pulled off one of the surprises of the century at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015. Outnumbered three to one, Britain's Stannard outfoxed a stellar Etixx–QuickStep trio of Tom Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Stijn Vandenbergh to defend his Omloop crown against all odds. The recently retired Stannard speaks to Eurosport about his gutsy win on the Belgian cobbles.

Season 3, Ep. 2 - King Kelly’s supreme seven-year reign at Paris-Nice

No one has shone brighter in the Race to the Sun than Sean Kelly, who won seven straight editions after Stephen Roche’s GC victory got the wheels turning for Ireland in 1981. Felix Lowe recalls Kelly’s formidable streak, after speaking to the man who dominated the likes of Bernard Hinault and Laurent Fignon during a golden age for French cycling.

Season 3, Ep. 3 - The ‘toughest bike race ever’: When Eugène Christophe braved blizzards at Milan-San Remo

We’re winding the clock back a bit further this week to 1910 and a spectacle we will never again see in cycling. Before he became the first man in history to wear the Tour's Yellow Jersey, Eugène Christophe battled mountains of snow, freezing temperatures and even wore the wrong trousers to take victory after more than 12 chilling hours at La Classicissima. Felix Lowe remembers the uniquely extreme 1910 race that was branded "probably the toughest bike race ever".

Season 3, Ep. 4 - When Adrie van der Poel denied Sean Kelly in the Tour of Flanders

Thirty-four years before Mathieu van der Poel won the Tour of Flanders, his father pipped Sean Kelly to the line. Felix Lowe turns back the clock to 1986, when the Irishman came so close to glory in the only Monument that would forever elude him.

Season 3, Ep. 5 - 'Second doesn't exist' - When Backstedt denied Museeuw in his final Paris-Roubaix

Swedish powerhouse Magnus Backstedt felt so strong going toe-to-toe with Johan Museeuw in 2004’s Hell of the North, he even questioned whether there was a chain on his bike. Felix Lowe speaks to the two main protagonists in the Lion of Flanders’ last major race, when a flat tyre stopped him sprinting for a record-equalling victory.

Season 3, Ep. 6 - The fortnight in 2011 when Philippe Gilbert owned The Ardennes

For 10 days in the spring of 2011, Philippe Gilbert was invincible. Having won Brabantse Pijl, the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallone, he held his arms aloft in Liege at the race most dear to his heart. A decade on, Felix Lowe recalls a mesmerising run on home roads with the brilliant Belgian.

Season 3, Ep. 7 - When Mario Cipollini broke Alfredo Binda’s Giro d'Italia stage record | Part One of the Cipo saga

Alfredo Binda’s record of 41 stage wins in the Giro d’Italia stood for 70 years, until Mario Cipollini went one better. With his wavy blonde locks, bulging biceps, and a penchant for an eye-catching skinsuit, Super Mario was as ruthless as he was fast. Cipo made headlines and Giro history – but few friends during his controversial and colourful career.

Felix Lowe not only documents the incredible run that saw 'Mousselini' reign supreme but pits him against Binda: a man who on the surface was a cold and detached champion, a man who had about as much in common with the charismatic Cipollini as a smooth Barolo to Grappa. One was a champion vintage to savour long on the lips, another a coarse digestif enjoyed – if that’s the word – at the very end of a meal, something that came and went in a matter of seconds. And, once it hit the spot, it left behind a bitter aftertaste.

Season 3, Ep. 8 - The legacy of The Lion King | Part Two of the Mario Cipollini saga

As Cipo moved towards retirement, his flaws were amplified, his words were heard differently and his true nature became clear. "In the pantheon of Giro greats – the names that have really shaped the history of the event – he wasn’t fit to shine their shoes." Harsh words from one of Cipollini's staunchest critics...

Season 3, Ep. 9 - 'His face was no longer that of a man' - Charly Gaul and an apocalyptic day on Monte Bodone

Luxembourg climber Charly Gaul braved blizzards and frozen temperatures on Monte Bondone to win Stage 20 of the 1956 Giro. By doing so, the ‘Angel of the Mountains’ overturned a seemingly impossible deficit to take a heavenly overall victory as his rivals gave up or hitched a lift to the summit.

Season 3, Ep. 10 - When Cadel Evans rode through the mud to pip Vino at Montalcino

It’s rightly gone down as one of the most legendary stages in the Giro d’Italia history: when the race hit Tuscany’s Strade Bianche amid a deluge of rain turning the usually dusty affair into a mud slick. Stage 7 of the 2010 Corsa Rosa saw world champion Cadel Evans prove too powerful for Alexandre Vinokourov, as the Australian called on all his strengths to come away with the win.

“That win really stands out as one of my favourite victories because it really encapsulated everything about me as a rider – my career, my mountain bike background, the preparation of equipment down to the Paris-Roubaix wheels I used. It really encapsulated my team, how I was as a rider, and everything”. Felix Lowe recalls a chaotic day’s racing and conditions so grim, you could barely tell one rider from the next.

Season 3, Ep. 11 - When Bartali beat Coppi and the Giro unified war-torn Italy in 1946

We turn back the clock to June 1946, just a few months after the end of World War II. A reduced field took to the start of the Giro d’Italia in Milan, with Italy divided and in turmoil. His career derailed by the War, Gino Bartali’s third victory in the Giro came a whole decade after his first. But he had to battle hard to deny his former apprentice Fausto Coppi the maglia rosa by a margin of just 47 seconds, as their great rivalry came to a head.

An epic duel between the legendary pair was just what Italy needed – but as these two men locked horns, another less renowned rider would emerge to become the unexpected hero Italy was searching for in its time of need...

Season 3, Ep. 12 - When Rini Wagtmans denied Eddy Merckx to become the accidental yellow jersey

Eddy Merckx’s bid to wear the yellow jersey from start to finish at the 1971 Tour de France was scuppered when his Molteni teammate Rini Wagtmans took the race lead by mistake on a crazy triple-split stage. Felix Lowe remembers a chaotic race at the height of Merckx Mania, when the Cannibal was pushed to his very limit by his great rival Luis Ocaña.

Season 3, Ep. 13 - Abdel-Kader Zaaf: The trailblazing Algerian who rose above racism to outsmart and out-earn his legendary contemporaries

Sunstroke and a bottle of wine made Abdel-Kader Zaaf a household name at the 1950 Tour after he passed out on his bike then, in a daze, rode back towards the peloton. A year later, the Algerian trailblazer finished last after launching the move that ended the grieving Fausto Coppi’s bid for yellow. Felix Lowe remembers a man who blurred the lines between myth and reality, between patronising praise and casual racism.

Season 3, Ep. 14 - When man mountain Eros Poli conquered Mont Ventoux and defied the climbers for glory

Eros Poli, a man famous for being the tallest rider in the peloton as well as finishing last in the Giro d’Italia, piloted Mario Cipollini to multiple stage wins. Then, on a sweltering day in the Tour de France, Poli went on the attack en route to Mont Ventoux. Here’s the story of how some quick thinking, a little James Brown and a hot can of Fanta fired a giant to victory up and over the Beast of Provence.

Season 3, Ep. 15 - When Floyd Landis did the impossible on the road to Morzine

We look back on a ride that really was too good to be true. A day after handing the initiative to Oscar Pereiro for a second time following an implosion at La Toussuire, Floyd Landis turned the 2006 Tour upside down. Going clear on the first of five climbs 120km from Stage 17’s finish, Landis blew his rivals away with an unbelievable solo win in Morzine to revive his yellow jersey bid. Then his world came clattering down... paving the way for the downfall of his American teammate Lance Armstrong.

Season 3, Ep. 16 - When Rudi Altig defied teammate Jacques Anquetil to win the 1962 Vuelta

In this episode of Re-Cycle, we re-count the time Rudi Altig defied teammate Jacques Anquetil to win the 1962 Vuelta. Frenchman Jacques Anquetil entered the 1962 Vuelta a España aiming to become the first rider in history to win all three of cycling’s Grand Tours. But the time trial specialist was beaten at his own game by his young teammate, who became Germany’s first ever Grand Tour winner.

Season 3, Ep. 17 - When Federico Bahamontes gifted the 1957 Vuelta to rival Jesús Loroño

In 1957, Federico Bahamontes blew a 16-minute lead in the Vuelta to hand his big rival Jesús Loroño the yellow jersey on a plate during a race which took the Spanish duo's bitter rivalry to a whole new level. But there’s much more than there seems to a story that blends social, political, economic, sporting and personal conflict.

Season 3, Ep. 18 - How Robert Millar lost the 'Stolen Vuelta' and finished second again one year later

In 1985 and 1986, mercurial climber Robert Millar twice came one step away from becoming Britain’s first Grand Tour winner – only for a combination of bad luck, mismanagement, Machiavellian machinations and team alliances to thwart him. With a little help from Pippa York, we remember how the Scot fell short of glory in controversial circumstances despite learning from his mistakes at Lagos de Covadonga.

Season 2, Ep. 1 - 'Vengeance in his soul': When Anquetil pinched victory from Poulidor in Paris-Nice

The first of the 2020 series looks back at one of the greatest editions of Paris-Nice: the 1966 Race to the Sun, when Frenchman Jacques Anquetil won the race for the fifth and final time by denying compatriot Raymond Poulidor on the very last day.

Season 2, Ep. 2 - 'A man possessed': Sean Kelly's perfect Poggio plunge at Milan-San Remo

As season two of Re-Cycle continues, we look back at Sean Kelly's second Milan-San Remo victory in 1994 when the Irishman reeled in rival Moreno Argentin on his fearless descent of the Poggio before kicking clear for the final big win of his illustrious career.

Season 2, Ep. 3 - When Gent-Wevelgem was blown apart, and Thomas took a tumble

Rewinding only five years to the crazy, windswept 2015 edition of Gent-Wevelgem, Felix Lowe remembers bearded Italian veteran Luca Paolini’s victory on a day of blustery subplots, cobbled catastrophe, endless drama and a meme-tastic crash by Geraint Thomas.

Season 2, Ep. 4 - 'The hold-up of the century': Jacky Durand's 217km break to win the Ronde

In 1992 Frenchman Jacky Durand defied all the odds by winning the Tour of Flanders from a breakaway of 217 kilometres. Part of a four-man move, the 25-year-old became the first rider in Ronde history to win from a long-distance break – and remains to this day the last Frenchman to win the cobbled classic.

Season 2, Ep. 5 - When the pugnacious Pelissier brothers ruled Roubaix

Henri Pélissier winning the 1921 Paris-Roubaix ahead of his brother Francis remains the first and only time in cycling history that siblings have finished on the top two steps of the podium in one of cycling's fabled Monuments. Set against a backdrop of renewal and recovery, when cycling was battling back from the destruction of war, two brothers pulled off a famous, unparalleled one-two in spite of a bounty on their heads for trying to break away from La Sportive, the suffocating consortium which then governed the sport.

Season 2, Ep. 6 - Carnage on the cobbles: Muddy Museeuw and the last wet Roubaix

Eighteen years after Belgium's Johan Museeuw won his third cobblestone trophy in 2002, Paris-Roubaix fans are still waiting for another wet edition of the Hell of the North. The second of our Roubaix-themed retrospective Re-Cycle features ponders the enduring appeal of slippery cobblestones while looking back at the muddy mayhem of the last time it rained on Roubaix.

Season 2, Ep. 7 - Triumph to tragedy: Frank Vandenbroucke's Liège-Bastogne-Liège win

We revisit Frank Vandenbroucke's swaggering La Doyenne victory in 1999 - a win which promised to be the first of many Monuments, but ultimately proved the pinnacle of a highly troubled life and career. It was a year in which everything the flamboyant tyro touched – even his hair – seemed to turn to gold. So dominant was Vandenbroucke’s showing that spring that the question had to be asked: was this the second coming of Eddy Merckx? But 10 years later, he was dead.

Season 2, Ep. 8 - Climbing with Crazy Heart: When Bitossi erupted on Mount Etna

The first of three post-lockdown Giro d'Italia episodes delves into the story of Franco Bitossi, the Italian rider with cardiac arrhythmia who became the first to conquer Mount Etna in the 1967 Giro d’Italia. But questions remain over whether his psychological frailty cost him a rainbow jersey in an agonisingly close, famous finish in the World's.

Season 2, Ep. 9 - Glory and scandal at the 1999 Giro: The tragic tale of Marco Pantani

Marco Pantani's swashbuckling victory at Madonna di Campiglio in the 1999 Giro d'Italia should have been his crowning moment. Instead, the Italian was kicked out of the race while wearing the maglia rosa, ending the defence of his title and sending his career into freefall. We take a look back at Il Pirata’s tragic turning point and his descent to hell.

Season 2, Ep. 10 - ‘A whole world of sensations’: When Chozas conquered Chiappucci in Sestriere

Spaniard Eduardo Chozas denied Italy's Claudio Chiappucci in the Giro d'Italia's first ever summit finish in the ski resort of Sestriere in 1991 – 14 months before El Diablo soloed to victory on the same climb in one of the most magnificent breakaways in Tour de France history.

Season 2, Ep. 11 - 'I fell off a mountain, and survived': When Van Est plunged off the Aubisque and Koblet was king

The first Dutchman to lead the Tour de France, Wim van Est, crashed one day later while in yellow, plunging 70m into a Pyrenean ravine – and was lucky to escape with his life – before the Swiss Pédaleur de Charme Hugo Koblet reigned supreme in the 1951 Tour de France.

Season 2, Ep. 12 - 'Terrible! Unimaginable!': The day Thévenet ended Merckx's reign at Pra Loup

A desperate Eddy Merckx's seemingly indomitable grip on the maillot jaune was prised loose when Bernard Thévenet reeled in The Cannibal on the climb to Pra Loup at the 1975 Tour de France. We recall the punches, punctures and brutal controversy for Re-Cycle.

Season 2, Ep. 13 - 'This f****** jersey's mine!': Lance Armstrong goes deep into the red at Luz Ardiden

Few Tour de France stages have caught the imagination quite like the day Lance Armstrong crashed on Luz Ardiden before fighting back for victory. We rewind to 2003 and the extraordinary centenary Tour tussle between Armstrong and Jan Ullrich.

Season 2, Ep. 14 - The Woman in White: When Magni thwarted Coppi in Lombardia after an insult from his mistress

The 1956 edition of the Giro di Lombardia saw Fiorenzo Magni – incensed by some goading from the so-called Woman in White – deny compatriot Fausto Coppi a sensational sixth win in the autumn Classic as the leaves were falling on the career of the poster boy of Italian cycling.

Season 2, Ep. 15 - 'He wrote the legend of the Tour': The remarkable tale of Alex Virot

An artist and adventurer who flew planes and crossed oceans; an intrepid reporter who rubbed shoulders with presidents, kings, popes and dictators; a pioneering broadcaster who brought the Tour to life, and in doing so, paid with his own. We remember the remarkable figure of Alex Virot, the first and only journalist to lose his life while covering the Tour de France in 1957.

Season 2, Ep. 16 - Putting the 'Great' into Great Britain: When Tom Simpson conquered the Worlds

A mix of leg power, cunning and killer instinct saw the charismatic Yorkshireman Tom Simpson outkick Rudi Altig to take the fabled rainbow jersey in San Sebastian in 1965. Felix Lowe winds back the clock to when Major Tom banished British cycling's inferiority complex.

Season 2, Ep. 17 - 'The most beautiful surprise of my life': When Kelly’s cool head set up Roche’s Triple Crown victory

Nerves of steel from the Irish underdogs saw Stephen Roche ride to the rainbow jersey at the 1987 World Championships, becoming only the second man in history after Eddy Merckx to wear it after winning the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France. But he got a big helping hand from Sean Kelly.

Season 2, Ep. 18 - 'Until he'd killed the bull, he wasn't happy': The riddle of Luis Ocaña's only Vuelta victory

On the 50th anniversary of Luis Ocaña's breakthrough 1970 Vuelta a España title, we recall the first Grand Tour of the volatile Spaniard’s colourful career – and ask why it did not lead to more triumphs for the nearly-man Eddy Merckx considered his biggest threat...

Season 2, Ep. 19 - When Caritoux overcame not just the odds to win La Vuelta by the narrowest ever margin

Just when you thought Tao Geoghegan Hart’s Giro d’Italia victory over Jai Hindley was a close-run thing, we rewind to the 80’s and the closest a GC battle has ever been. In 1984, French rookie Éric Caritoux was called up at the 11th hour to replace the legendary Sean Kelly and make his Vuelta a España debut. As fans spat at him and tried to shove umbrellas into his spokes, he would defy a hostile home crowd, take the race to the wire and top the GC by just six seconds.

Season 2, Ep. 20 - 'Hell starts here': When Jiménez won the first ascent of the Angliru

The fearsome Angliru immediately became a Vuelta a España legend on its introduction to the race in 1999, when Spanish climber José María Jiménez was first to conquer the Asturian ascent. We remember a mythical win shrouded in fog and controversy.

Season 1, Ep. 1 - When there were two winners of Paris-Roubaix

How did it come to be that the official list of Paris-Roubaix winners exceeds the number of races by one? We revisit the controversy that saw Frenchman André Mahé and Italy's Serse Coppi both win – at least officially – the 47th edition of the Hell of the North.

Season 1, Ep. 2 - Hinault soloes to glory in 'Neige-Bastogne-Neige'

In the second episode of Re-Cycle, we look back at the freezing 1980 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in which Bernard Hinault braved blizzards and snow to win by almost 10 minutes from a field of just 21 finishers.

Season 1, Ep. 3 - The diabolic climb which made Magni bite the pain away

They say 666 is the number of the beast. Not that many riders to have taken on the monstrous climb to the Basilica San Luca – with its accompanying portico of 666 arches – need reminding. The steep road rising above Bologna has staged some stand-out moments in the history of the Giro d’Italia – from Fiorenzo Magni’s grimacing heroics in 1956 to Simon Gerrans dropping Chris Froome in 2009.

Season 1, Ep. 4 - Fausto Coppi's majestic ride from Cuneo to Pinerolo

With stage 12 of the 2019 Giro running between the same two Piedmontese towns, the race paid homage to one of its most famous chapters: the 70th anniversary of Fausto Coppi's mythical long-range attack from Cuneo to Pinerolo. Felix Lowe speaks to Coppi's biographer Herbie Sykes about the famous day which helped him win the 1949 Giro d'Italia.

Season 1, Ep. 5 - Andy Hampsten and 'The Day the Hard Men Cried'

From one extreme breakaway to another, and this time out we’re riding with Andy Hampsten, who – with the help of sheep's wool fat and neoprene diving gloves – conquered the snow-capped Gavia to become the first American to don the maglia rosa in 1988. It was the day that did more than any other to make Hampsten the first and only American to win the Giro – and a stage otherwise known as ‘The Day the Hard Men Cried’.

Season 1, Ep. 6 - When the entire Belgian team walked out on the Tour in 1937

This time out we’re going back to 1937, when defending Tour de France champion Sylvère Maes withdrew from the race with his entire Belgian team while wearing the yellow jersey – just days away from Paris...

Season 1, Ep. 7 - How Brian Robinson, Britain's first Tour stage winner, blew the field away in 1959

In this episode of Re-Cycle, we doff our cap to Brian Robinson, Britain's first ever Tour de France stage winner courtesy of a remarkable solo win on Stage 20 in the 1959 race.

Season 1, Ep. 8 - Eugène Christophe, the Tour's first ever maillot jaune

One hundred years after the introduction of the first yellow jersey, the latest in our historical Re-Cycle series looks back at the creation of one of the most iconic symbols in the world of sport. We delve into the origins of the fabled maillot jaune – first worn by the Frenchman Eugène Christophe on 19th July 1919.

Season 1, Ep. 9 - When Eddy Merckx almost won two Tour de France stages in one day

Forty-seven years after the great Eddy Merckx won on the Tour's only previous finish in Valloire, Stage 18 of the 2019 Tour de France was not decided on the mythical Col du Galibier but on the downhill run to the same small Alpine ski resort. In the latest episode of Re-Cycle, we look back at the year the Belgian superstar broke rival Luis Ocaña by almost winning two stages in one day during the 1972 Tour.

Season 1, Ep. 10 - Kidnappings and controversy accompany Colombia's first Grand Tour winner

The opener of our historical Re-Cycle series during the 2019 Vuelta a España looks back at the first South American to win a Grand Tour – the Colombian Luis 'Lucho' Herrera. Felix Lowe talks saddle sores, kidnappings and race fixing to Herrera's main rival for the golden jersey in the 1987 Vuelta, Sean Kelly.

Season 1, Ep. 11 - Jacques Anquetil and the first ever Tour-Vuelta double

This time, we’re rolling with the first rider to win all of cycling's Grand Tours – France’s Jacques Anquetil and the 1963 Vuelta victory from the man considered the best time triallist of his generation.

Season 1, Ep. 12 - How the first ever Vuelta winner helped put man on the moon

From winning the inaugural Vuelta a Espana in 1935 to helping put a man on the moon, Belgium's Gustaaf Deloor and his brother Alfons were pedalling pioneers whose careers were cut short by war.

Season 1, Ep. 13 - When teammates become rivals: Greg LeMond's infamous attack in 1982 Worlds

In the final Re-Cycle of season one, we take a look back at the last time the World Championships came to England prior to the 2019 race. The 1982 world title may have gone to the red-hot Italian favourite Giuseppe Saronni, but it was the actions of Greg LeMond, who controversially chased down fellow American Jonathan Boyer in the finale, which made the headlines.

