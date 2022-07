Cycling

‘Really special!’ – Tearful Wout van Aert on ‘good guy’ Jonas Vingegaard closing on Tour de France win

A tearful Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) called the 2022 Tour de France really special after he and team-mate Jonas Vingegaard secured a one-two on Stage 20.

00:01:34, 25 minutes ago