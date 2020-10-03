Remco Evenepoel is back in action as he steps up his rehab following a crash at Il Lombardia seven weeks ago.
The Deceuninck – Quick-Step cyclist crashed on the side of a bridge in Italy and is unable to take part in this season's rescheduled Giro d'Italia for his team.
Saturday marked his first time back on his specialised bike since the crash.
The 20-year-old completed a 70km loop, with the rider telling his team that his confidence had been boosted as a result.
In a press release from his team, he said: "I can’t tell you how happy I am today after my first time outside in almost two months! The weather wasn’t great, but I enjoyed every single moment spent on the road. I made this step only after talking with the team’s doctors and it just so happened that I returned on the day I should have been in Palermo with the Wolfpack for the start of the Giro d’Italia.
"It’s kind of special and acts as a huge morale-boost, one that motivates me to work even harder as I stride to come back stronger. If the weather will be good, I will combine these outdoor rides with gym sessions over the next few weeks as I continue my recovery.”
Evenepoel has four stage wins this year, at the Vuelta a San Juan, Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Burgos and the Tour de Pologne.
