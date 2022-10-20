Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has already decided which Grand Tour he will target next season – but he is remaining tight-lipped for now.

Evenepoel delivered a sensational maiden Grand Tour title at La Vuelta in September, fuelling excitement over a potential showdown with Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the Tour de France next year.

“I’ve made up my mind,” Evenepoel told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad about his plans for the next campaign.

“But the decision won’t be announced until next January. I can simply say I’m happy with my race program, calm at the start but gets more and more intense. The opposite to this year, in some ways.”

Evenepoel capped a brilliant season with the World Championship road race title in September, adding to his wins at La Vuelta and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The 2023 Giro is expected to boast a strong field, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) among those who could compete. Thomas finished third at the 2022 Tour behind Vingegaard and Pogacar, while Roglic was Evenepoel’s closest challenger in Spain before a freak crash ended his hopes of a fourth straight title.

After winning the Vuelta, Evenepoel revealed his ultimate dream was to win all three Grand Tours.

Evenepoel has cut a more composed figure in the peloton in 2022 after being branded arrogant in the past, notably by Mathieu van der Poel

And when asked by Het Nieuwsblad whether he needed an enemy to drive him towards greatness, Evenepoel said he would rather keep his rivals in the peloton on his side.

“I get my motivation from concrete goals, not from an image of an enemy. I think cycling doesn't seem like the right sport to think in those terms," he said.

"The cycling peloton is a small environment in which you constantly encounter each other. Better make as many friends as possible and as few enemies as possible.”

