Remco Evenepoel says his "ultimate dream" is to win the Tour de France, but says he may not ride the event in 2023.

Ad

The Belgian has therefore well and truly arrived in cycling's elite, but an appearance in the sport's blue riband event may have to wait, given Evenepoel's noises towards riding in May's Giro d'Italia instead.

Cycling 'We have a plan' - Evenepoel coy on racing at 2023 Tour de France 06/10/2022 AT 16:42

“The Tour de France mission will now be a priority," Evenepoel told Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

"One day I want to win there too, that's the ultimate dream.

"That does not exclude an intermediate milestone in 2023. So far, the Giro d'Italia looks very nice.

"Of course I will have to take our two sprinters [Fabio Jakobsen and the incoming Tim Merlier] into account when choosing a Grand Tour.

“But actually we can divide it neatly. I think that's better, otherwise you risk division. That also applies to a sprinter, who deserves a strong lead-out.

"So you could say: me the Giro, Fabio the Tour and Tim the Vuelta."

Whatever happens next year, Evenepoel's breakout campaign will live long in the memory and even the 22-year-old, speaking recently, admitted he couldn't believe how successful he has been.

“It’s incredible, the things I achieved this year,” Evenepoel said.

“A season cannot be better – to win a monument [Liege-Bastogne-Liege], a rainbow jersey and a Grand Tour. I think you cannot do better than the year I’m having right now.”

Il Lombardia Il Lombardia 2022 – Pogacar favourite but why no Remco? 06/10/2022 AT 13:30