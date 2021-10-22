Remco Evenepoel is set to ride the Vuelta a Espana and target one-week stage races in 2022.

The tremendously talented Belgian endured an up-and-down season, with a mixed Grand Tour debut at the 2021 Giro d'Italia and questions from prominent ex-cyclists over his role in Belgium's failure to win gold in the Olympic road race.

However the 21-year-old continued to produce impressive performances in smaller stage races and classics, winning the Tour of Denmark, Baloise Belgium Tour, Brussels Cycling Classic and Coppa Bernocchi.

Deceuninck-QuickStep hope that he can next translate that form into contention at some of the World Tour's most prestigious week-long stage races in the spring and early summer in 2022 before potentially targeting the Vuelta later in the year.

“We want him to be able to win a tough stage race first, such as Tirreno-Adriatico, the Dauphiné or the Tour de Suisse,” chief executive Patrick Lefevere told La Dernière Heure

Only then will we field him again in a three-week competition. The idea is that he will ride the Vuelta a España instead of the Giro d'Italia.

Evenepoel struggled for his best form after making his return from a long injury lay-off at the Giro, looking short of confidence and racing legs as he abandoned in the final week.

The starlet had crashed heavily at the 2020 edition of Il Lombardia and made his return to racing at the year's first Grand Tour.

Lefevere believes that it would be too much to ask of Evenepoel to ride both the Giro and the Vuelta so early in his career.

“It would be a mistake to let him compete in both Italy and Spain next year,” Lefevere explained.

Remco will only be 22 years old: one Grand Tour in one year is enough for him.

Deceuninck-QuickStep this week re-signed James Knox, a potentially key domestique with climbing legs as the Belgian team look to develop their strategy as potential general classification contenders behind Evenepoel's multi-faceted prowess.

Joao Almeida will join UAE Team Emirates ahead of the 2022 season, while Fausto Masnada, second in the year's final monument at Il Lombardia, is yet to re-sign with the Belgian team.

