Cycling

‘Remco Evenepoel will be scared’ – Adam Blythe says red jersey will be ‘thinking with every little rise’

Remco Evenepoel “will be scared” going into Stage 15 at La Vuelta after he cracked for the first time on Saturday, according to Adam Blythe on The Breakaway. Blythe feels Jumbo-Visma will “turn the screw” on Evenepoel on the queen stage.

00:02:07, an hour ago