Fresh from an impressive victory on stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana, the 24-year-old Frenchman has committed to team Quick Step until 2021.

Affectionately known as 'The TGV of Clermont-Ferrand', Cavagna joined the team in 2017, taking second place in the general classification of the Belgium Tour, before winning the 2018 edition of Dwars door West-Vlaanderen.

Remi Cavagna celebrates his stage 19 victory in the Vuelta a EspanaEurosport

"I want to say than you to the team for believing in me," said Cavagna.

" "It is the best team in the world and for my improvement it is best that I can be part of. Every year I am with them I improve and I pass the standard that I set last time. "

Deceuninck Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere said he was 'extremely happy' to keep Cavagna on the team for another two years.

"Remi has always worked hard during his time with us so far and is always at the service of the team. As we saw in California and the Vuelta, he has also started to get the winning feeling for himself and his confidence is growing.

"We know what he is capable of and now we have secured his services, we can work with him to improve even more and maximise his potential."