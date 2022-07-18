Philippa York has slammed Primoz Roglic's decision to withdraw from the Tour de France and questioned the Slovenian’s appetite for competing in cycling’s biggest event.

Jumbo-Visma announced the news on Sunday , with the 32-year-old failing to deal with a back injury he sustained following a crash in stage 5.

Ad

York believes the announcement has become far less palatable, with Roglic due to defend his title at the Vuelta a Espana in just under four weeks’ time.

Tour de France Tour on a knife edge for Vingegaard and Pogacar ahead of final week - Blazin' Saddles 2 HOURS AGO

“People talk of respecting the Tour and expect that it's a rider's duty to finish” she said in her piece for cyclingnews

“That's why you see the gruppetto in survival mode - you don't stop unless you really can't continue. If you are eliminated - as Michael Morkov was after riding 202 kilometres in the heat alone - then so be it, but you go down fighting.

“If aren't capable of making the time limit and there are others with you then you tell them to go on so that they can continue. It hurts to not reach Paris - that's proven by the riders in tears handing over their race numbers when they stop on the roadside.

'Preparation for Vuelta' - Roglic talks to Contador during Stage 13

“The elephant in the room is Roglic's intended participation in the Vuelta a Espana, which starts in just under four weeks. He returns as defending champion. Somehow it feels like that has taken precedence over whatever role he could have played in defending Jonas Vingegaard's lead.”

The 11-time Tour de France rider admitted the Roglic’s withdrawal is all the more puzzling after a more than respectable performance to date, and believes the Slovenian is fit enough to complete the race.

“It's not like he was utterly terrible on the day preceding the announcement,” she added.

“On stage 14 he had been part of the GC group that led into the third category climb before the blast up the Montée Jalabert.

“Though he has been struggling on stages which had a climb near the start, if he was in a really bad way after his crash on stage 5, he would never have come back at all. So, his retirement strikes me as a bizarre choice. And that's exactly what it is.”

York also believes the absence of Roglic comes at the worst-possible time for Jumbo-Visma, as the race heads into its final week, with their hopes pinned on Jonas Vingegaard.

“With Steven Kruijswijk crashing out the same day, Jumbo-Visma now find themselves with two really important riders missing just when the race comes in the crucial last week.

“Both of them could have been vital to Vingegaard in the circumstances where Pogačar mounts a long range attack. Something which he certainly will be considering more likely to succeed now that there are two fewer bodies to control or limit any time gaps.

“Even the act of fetching water, food or someone friendly temporarily by your side makes a difference. Kruijswijk was certainly capable of being near enough to the yellow jersey to lend a hand if needed.

“The choice to withdraw Primož Roglič could really come back and bite Jumbo if Jonas Vingegaard has any kind of incident or weakness in the Pyrenees. We may be asking if a potential fourth title for Roglič at the Vuelta was worth Jonas Vingegaard losing out on his first Tour de France victory.”

There is no Tour de France action on Monday, but the racing resumes on Tuesday as the riders tackle the first climb of the Pyrenees.

A titanic tussle is expected between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian has fond memories of riding in the mountains, after overcoming Primoz Roglic to win the Tour on the penultimate day in 2020.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘It can bring a lot of danger’ – McEwen questions fan behaviour at Tour de France 3 HOURS AGO