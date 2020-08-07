Richard Carapaz roars to impressive Tour of Poland Stage 3 win

Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz clinched a very impressive victory on Stage 3 of the Tour of Poland on Friday.

The 27-year-old rider from Ecuador produced an electric finish as he powered home to beat out Diego Ulissi of Italy and France's Rudy Molard.

As a result of the victory, Carapaz holds the general classification lead with a time of 13:02:36, with Ulissi four seconds adrift.

The 203.1km ride from Wadowice to Bielsko-Biała culminated in a fine finish, and the Ineos rider was simply too strong in the end.

The race organisers have also confirmed that Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Fabio Jakobsen is out of his induced coma after two days in hospital following his crash at the race.

"The patient is conscious, complies with the instructions and he is disconnected from the ventilator," said Paweł Gruenpeter, deputy director for treatment of the St. Barbara Hospital in Sosnowiec.

"We are pleased with his health today. The cyclist may leave the hospital in two weeks." The statement from the hospital came an hour or so after the Tour of Poland had tweeted to say that the rider was in "good" condition.

The 23-year-old suffered a heavy crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday after contact with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) in a sprint finish.

