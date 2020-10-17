Great Britain's Evie Richards narrowly missed out on a place on the podium in an entertaining elite women's cross-country race at the UEC Mountain Bike European Championships in Monte Tamaro.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, 23, delivered an impressive performance in Switzerland but was unable to reel in Ukraine's Yana Belomoina and win a medal.

French cyclist Pauline Ferrand Prevot stole the show after stopping the clock in 1:13:24.60 while Netherlands' Anne Terpstra finished second, crossing the line just over 40s behind the decorated 28-year-old.

Richards, a two-time Under-23 world champion, remained in hot pursuit of Belomoina but the Ukranian was able to hold on and clinch the final spot on the podium.

And there was also a top-ten finish for Richards' compatriot Isla Short, who clocked a time of 1:17:03.47 in the Swiss mountains to cap an admirable showing from the British contingent.

Home favourite Sina Frei finished over half a minute behind Richards in fifth, while French rider Lena Gerault was sixth with a time of 1:15:46.41.

