Kirsten Wild, 2018's champion, was disqualified for causing a huge crash in the final moments of the 2019 event.

Watch RideLondon live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The Drops cycling rider, Olympic champion and world record holder Barker was one of the riders involved in the crash and confirmed on Sunday afternoon that she had been injured.

Video - Huge crash at Ride London Women finish line 02:54

She posted on Twitter: "They say you're not a real cyclist until you've broken a collarbone - avoided joining the club for 15 years but not much I could do yesterday.

"Thanks for everybody's messages, I'll be fine."

Barker also defended Wild, saying that she believes the incident was an accident.

"A bit upsetting to see comments aimed at Kirsten though. It’s easy to criticise from a slow-mo aerial shot.

"The real time reality is that everybody is just hoping that their split second decision benefits themselves without harming anybody else. Race accidents happen."