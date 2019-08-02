When is it?

The Prudential RideLondon Classique (women) is on Saturday 3 August, with the RideLondon-Surrey Classic (men) on Sunday 4 August.

What is it?

Two high-quality races in the capital featuring some of the biggest names on the tour!

The women's race comprises of 20 laps of a 3.4km circuit around St James’ Park and Constitution Hill, while the men head out of London to the Surrey Hills during their 169km route before returning to finish on the Mall.

Where can I watch it?

Good news: look no further than Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Our LIVE coverage from the women's race starts at 17:00 UK time on Saturday, while our broadcast from the men's race starts at 16:15 on Sunday. Find out more about the Eurosport Player here.

Can I see a map of the route?

You bet.

Prudential RideLondon Classique:

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic:

So, who’s involved?

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Deceuninck- Quick Step) head the men’s field. The Australian won three stages at the Tour de France earlier this summer, including on the Champs-Elysees, while Viviani will be hoping to improve on last year’s second-place finish.

Four former winners will take to the start line including Arnaud Demare (Groupama – FDJ), Jempy Drucker (BORA-Hansgrohe) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

The fourth of those ex-champions? None other than Eurosport cycling expert Adam Blythe (Lotto Soudal), who will also be fighting for victory having won the race in 2014.

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling) faces a difficult task to win a third title in the women’s race, with fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) among those hoping to stop her.

Vos, last year’s runner-up, arrives in supreme form having clinched La Course glory last month.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling), champions from 2017 and 2015 respectively, are also present again.