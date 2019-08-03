Wild looked to have secured a third title outside Buckingham Palace after pipping compatriot Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) on the line, but she was later penalised for her role in a crash that flung a spree of riders off their bikes.

Wild came to Ride London as the defending champion, but it was Wiebes who ultiamately claimed the win and the 100,000 euros of prize money.

Italy’s Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Cylance) and America’s Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) were promoted into second and third respectively.

In an ugly finish, Wild veered across the tarmac to get a clear sprint, inadvertently clipping the wheel of Chloe Hosking and causing a domino effect in the front pack.

Speaking after the race, Wild appeared to deny any involvement in the crash, telling the BBC: ""I didn't see the crash, it was behind me, it was really hectic. I was only looking for the finish line."

TOP FIVE

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg) 1hr 33mins 56secs

2. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Valcar-Cylance) - same time

3. Coryn Rivera (US/Sunweb) - same time

4. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) - same time

5. Letizia Paternoster (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) - same time