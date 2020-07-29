Ride London Classique returns to 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour Calendar

Prudential RideLondon Classique 2019 a 68km stage from The Mall - London to The Mall - London

The Ride London Classique will return for 2021 after the UCI released the calendar for next year’s Women’s WorldTour.

The 2020 Prudential RideLondon was among the casualties to this year’s schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is set to return on the last Sunday in May next year, with the 2021 WorldTour featuring 25 events in 10 countries.

It will begin in Australia at the end of January with the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and draw to a close in China with the Tour of Guangxi in October.

Paris-Roubaix, making its first appearance later this year, will feature once more, while there is set to be a mid-season block of Spanish events.

The Itzulia Women (formerly the Donostia San Sebastian) will be a three-day stage race and takes place a few days before another new arrival, the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

The UCI also confirmed the cancellation of the Boels Ladies Tour in the Netherlands, which should have taken place on September 1-6 this year.

Full 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour Calendar

30 January: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Elite Women’s Race (Australia)

6 March: Strade Bianche (Italy)

14 March: Ronde van Drenthe (Pays-Bas)

21 March: Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio (Italy)

25 March: AG Driedaagse Brugge – De Panne (Belgium)

28 March: Gent – Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

4 April: Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

11 April: Paris-Roubaix Femmes (France)

18 April: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (the Netherlands)

21 April: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

25 April: Liège – Bastogne – Liège Femmes (Belgium)

6 - 8 May: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

14 - 16 May: Itzulia Women (Spain)

20 - 23 May: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Spain)

30 May: RideLondon Classique (Great Britain)

7 - 12 June: Women’s Tour (Great Britain)

2 - 11 July: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

18 July: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

7 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

12 - 15 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

21 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient-Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit (France)

24 - 29 August: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

3 - 5 September: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

19 October: Tour of Guangxi – UCI Women’s WorldTour (China)

