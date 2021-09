Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - ‘One of the greatest riders of our times!’ - Julian Alaphilippe wins road race

Julian Alaphilippe became the seventh rider in history to defend the rainbow stripes as he produced a trademark ride to win the elite road race on Sunday. The Frenchman made the decisive move 20km out from the finish in Leuven. Dylan van Baarle took second in a sprint finish from Michael Valgren.

00:02:32, an hour ago