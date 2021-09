Cycling

Road World Championships 2021 - 'Tears running down my face' - Magnus Backstedt after daughter Zoe wins gold

Zoe Backstedt secured gold in the Women's junior road race at the World Championships. It left her father Magnus, on commentary for Eurosport, in tears in a hugely emotional moment.

00:01:15, an hour ago