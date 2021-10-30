Former Bahrain-Victorious performance director Roger Hammond has joined Ineos Grenadiers as lead sport director.

Hammond enjoyed a 13-year professional cycling career and was a two-time British national champion.

Since retiring he has held managerial roles with Madison Genesis, Team Dimension Data and most recently, Bahrain-Victorious.

Hammond joins the Grenadiers on the same day that it was announced Ben Williams will join its performance team, moving across from Ineos’ sailing outfit.

“I am very excited to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers," Hammond said. "It is a great opportunity to be part of charting the next chapter for the team and I can’t wait to get started.

"The team is very open to change and to find new ways to innovate and improve.

"That is incredibly motivating and I hope I can play my part in developing an ever more integrated performance model that can help bring future success."

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “We are very pleased that Roger and Ben are joining us for the new season. They represent two very important appointments for the Team as we prepare for the next adventure.

“Roger brings significant cycling experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the sport which will be invaluable as our lead sport director.

"Ben brings a fresh perspective and we are keen for him to take a bit of time to stand back and observe how the team works before recommending how we can better integrate the different performance elements that are critical for future success.

“We are proud of what we have achieved but a new chapter obviously lies ahead for us. We know how tough the competition is but there is real drive and determination from everyone here to make 2022 a very memorable year. Roger and Ben have a big part to play in that.”

