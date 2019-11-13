Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de France

The Frenchman, who finished on the podium in 2016 and 2017 announced his plans on Wednesday mornings to the press during an AG2R La Mondiale training camp in France.

"It's not a decision I've taken lightly," Bardet said, "but it's time to do something different."

France's Romain Bardet (C), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podiumGetty Images

He has spoken of his desire to ride the Giro before but has struggled to break out of the Tour de France programme as the French star of a French team.

After riding his track and cyclo-cross bikes this winter, Bardet came to his decision, which he described as a 'leap into the unknown'.

"It will allow me to completely get outside my comfort zone," he said. "It will allow me to improve and progress as a rider, and will also serve as experience in view of future Tours."

Followers will watch his performance at the Giro's three time trials with interest, the Frenchman having struggled to keep pace with quicker riders in the past.