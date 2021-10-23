Lorena Wiebes claimed her 13th victory of the season in the final round of the Women’s World Tour for 2021 at Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands.

The Team DSM cyclist, along with her teammates, showed control from the start right until the end of the race where Wiebes accelerated away from the group to claim her 35th victory as a pro. Wiebes' victory puts her on the same level of Tadej Pogačar and Primoz Roglic.

Lieke Nooijen and Janneke Ensing led for the first half of the race before being brought back at around the halfway mark when Kirstie van Haaften and Margaux Vigie took the lead, but the pair quickly fell back as they ascended the VAM-berg.

World Championships Archibald secures gold in women's Omnium 20 HOURS AGO

The British pairing of Pfeiffer Georgi and Alice Barnes established a 25-second gap on the way to the second VAM-berg circuit, but at the final ascent of the VAM Berg Team DSM they demonstrated their power with four of the seven riders who escaped on the final climb being from the team.

Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 of The Women's Tour Image credit: Getty Images

The DSM riders drove the pace into the closing kilometres, keeping what was left of the peloton at bay and perfectly setting up Wiebes to win.

Elise Chabby of Cayon SRAM Racing finished in second place, and 19 year old Eleonora Gasparrini of Valcar-Travel & Service finished in third after a phenomenal performance.

Cycling Thomas set for new Ineos Grenadiers contract YESTERDAY AT 15:34