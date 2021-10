Cycling

Watch finish of Ronde van Drenthe as Lorena Wiebes storms to victory in Women’s World Tour 2021 event

Lorena Wiebes claimed her 13th victory of the season in the final round of the Women’s World Tour for 2021 at Ronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands. Elise Chabby of Cayon SRAM Racing finished in second place, and 19 year old Eleonora Gasparrini of Valcar-Travel & Service finished in third after a phenomenal performance.

