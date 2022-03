Cycling

Lorena Wiebes claims sprint win at Ronde van Drenthe

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) recovered from a puncture to win the Ronde van Drenthe for a second consecutive year. Elisa Balsamo (Trek – Segafredo) took second and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) third.

00:00:57, 34 minutes ago