Cycling

Tour of Limburg - Brent Van Moer loses race after wrong turn

Lotto-Soudal rider Brent Van Moer missed out on a first pro victory at the Ronde van Limburg in Belgium. The 23-year-old was leading in the final 500m of the one-day race with but was wrongly sent off course onto a side road.

00:02:07, 2 hours ago