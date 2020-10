Cycling

Can Julian Alaphilippe win the Tour of Flanders?

Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui spoke to Patrick Lefevre after Brabantse Pijl, and the Deceuninck Quick-Step manager says that Julian Alaphilippe showed in that race that he has what it takes to win The Tour of Flanders, otherwise known as De Ronde van Vlaanderen.

