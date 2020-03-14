The Belgian Ministry have put measures into place until April 3 which had led to optimism that the race, scheduled to take place on April 5, could still happen.

However the race has now been postponed.

Minister of Sport Ben Weyts (N-VA) said: "Let's be honest, I don't think that's going to be feasible.

“That a whole platoon from all over the world would settle in Flanders a few days after April 3… We must also show a sense of responsibility. ”

Race spokesman Thomas Van den Spiegel added "What the minister says was already in the air,

“You cannot impose measures until April 3 to organize the largest folk festival in Flanders on April 5. We must understand that it will go in the direction of a cancellation. And if you hear this message from the minister, it seems irreversible.”

The organisers are keen to find a new date later on in the year but the ministry is reportedly concerned that with so many events to pack in, as well as events already scheduled for the summer, there is concern the race just may not take place.

If this is the case it would be the first time since the First World War that the event does not run.