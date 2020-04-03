Every year the world's elite cyclist climb the steep ascent to the chapel as part of the Tour of Flanders.

And when, in 2019, the Tour de France included the very same climb, Eurosport were on hand to film it in 360°.

Mike Teunissen won the stage on this occasion, taking the Tour de France yellow jersey in the process. Alberto Bettiol won the most recent Tour of Flanders in 2019, while Fabian Cancellara triumphed in the Monument three times in the last decade.