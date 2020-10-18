Van Aert and Van der Poel will fight it out for Tour of Flanders win

What is so special about the Tour of Flanders?

Philippe Gilbert explains why the famous Belgian classic, otherwise known as the Ronde van Vlaanderen, is one of the highlights of the cycling calendar.

The defending Paris-Roubaix champion talks to Orla Chennaoui about his expectations for the winner, and expects it to come down to a battle between Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.

Jumbo-Visma director Richard Plugge hopes that there won’t be a repeat of Gent-Wevelgem for Wout van Aert in the rider’s rivalry with Mathieu van der Poel, when the two riders were so focussed on each other that neither ended up competing for the race victory.

Plugge says that Van Aert is his favourite to win the Tour of Flanders.

Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui spoke to Patrick Lefevre after Brabantse Pijl, and the Deceuninck Quick-Step manager says that Julian Alaphilippe showed in that race that he has what it takes to win The Tour of Flanders.

Jonathan Vaughters has spoken to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about how his EF Pro Cycling team have juggled their resources for this unique covid-19 impacted cycling season in order to cope with the logistics of so many races in quick succession.

