Alaphilippe will rightly be frustrated after a crash with a motorbike ended his Flanders challenge.

The World Champion flipped through the air and landed heavily after the collision, reportedly breaking his collarbone.

Ronde van Vlaanderen Peloton held up by train at level crossing, riders force way through safety tape AN HOUR AGO

Julian Alaphilippe crashes into motorbike at Tour of Flanders

"The World Champion is on the deck, but I don’t think you can blame Van der Poel there," said Carlton Kirby on commentary. "It was a motorcycle that was just on the side of the road and there was a momentary lack of vision.

"This looks like a serious injury, collarbone by the looks of things. We wish him the best, but what a way for that to happen. Terrible."

Alaphilippe was part of a three-man lead group along with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel when the incident happened, and Sean Kelly says it was unfortunate timing for the Frenchman, who did not see the danger until it was too late.

"The motorbikes were slowing a bit, going slower than the riders," Kelly said.

"Van der Poel was also very close and flicked out and got around them, but Alaphilippe did not see it in time, touched the side of the moto and looks to have done some damage."

Ronde van Vlaanderen Men's Tour of Flanders - LIVE 8 HOURS AGO