Gregor Muhlberger suffered an embarrassing but heavy fall at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

The Austrian rider was dispensing with his bag of equipment and supplies as part of the peloton, and taking care to avoid hitting anyone else, when he threw the sack and brought himself down in the process.

Ronde van Vlaanderen Van der Poel beats rival Van Aert to Flanders victory in thrilling photo finish AN HOUR AGO

Commentator Carlton Kirby feared he had at first been caught by a support vehicle, but was able to clarify on the replay.

"Watch the bag - is this it? Yes, well, there you go," Kirby said.

'He'll be embarrassed' - Muhlberger causes his own crash in unfortunate musette accident

"Just trying to dispense with what was a heavy bidon. Caught his own bars. A heavy musette full of bidons and everything else.

Caught on his own bars and that was terrible.

Sean Kelly, Kirby’s co-commentator, drew on the experience that a nine-monument career had given him, and said: "A big mistake from Muhlberger, getting rid of his musette, and it just tangled in his own bars.

"You have to be so careful. When you’re in a big peloton of riders there’s a lot of movement.

"The string just caught the top of his brake levers and pulled him down."

Fortunately, Muhlberger got quickly back into action and was able to continue.

Ronde van Vlaanderen ‘Woah! Alaphilippe is down!’ World Champion crashes into motorbike in terrible Flanders crash 2 HOURS AGO