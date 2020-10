Cycling

Tour of Flanders: Watch the stunning finish as Van der Poel and Van Aert duke it out

Two of the biggest talents in cycling duked it out for Tour of Flanders glory on Sunday as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) beat rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) in an amazing finish. The two favourites ahead of the race went head-to-head for the Monument crown in a moment that cycling fans have been waiting for, with Van der Poel winning by fractions of a wheel.

