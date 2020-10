Cycling

Women's Tour of Flanders highlights: Boels-Dolmans masterclass in De Ronde

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak won the women's Tour of Flanders with a superb solo attack. The Boels Dolmans rider held of a strong chasing group, thanks in part from some excellent marshalling from her team back down the road, to win the famous cobbled classic.

