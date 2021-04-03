Julian Alaphillipe has said that revenge is not on his mind ahead of Sunday’s Tour of Flanders after crashing out of the 2020 race.

Alaphillipe was part of the winning attack before crashed 35 kilometres from the finish line, and Alpecin Fenix’s Mathieu van der Poel went on to win the race.

But Alaphillipe insists he has put that behind him and remains focused on the present.

"I really don't have the revenge feeling. For me, it's behind me now. We're in 2021 and it's a new edition," Alaphilippe said during a virtual press conference. "The condition is different; the race will be different. I forgot what happened.

"For sure, what happened last year was a bad moment for me and the team because after that we were on a bad situation. It's not a revenge for me and no, I don't think about what I could've done if I didn't crash. That's life. It happened to me and I accept it. I did everything to recover, and now I'm focused on Sunday."

Alaphillipe is among the favourites for Sunday’s race, alongside Van der Poel and Jumbo Visma’s Wout van Aert, who finished second in 2020.

