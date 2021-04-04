Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) won her second Tour of Flanders title on Sunday, attacking on the Paterberg and holding off a seven-strong chase group.
The Dutchwoman could afford to sit up and cross the line with her arms outstretched as she tasted victory again in Flanders - a decade on from her first triumph.
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) finished strongly to take second ahead of Grace Brown (BikeExchange).
Ronde van Vlaanderen
‘That looked nasty!’ – Eekhoff just misses colliding with pole after coming off bike
More to follow.
Ronde van Vlaanderen
‘We rode a perfect race’ – Asgreen salutes Wolfpack teammates
Ronde van Vlaanderen
'He’s blown up!' - Van der Poel cracks as Asgreen triumphs in Flanders