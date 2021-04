Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021 - 'He’s blown up!' - Mathieu van der Poel cracks as Kasper Asgreen triumphs

Asgreen broke Van der Poel in the final sprint to take a stunning win at the Tour of Flanders. The pair almost slowed to a halt as they tried to win the mind games in the closing stages, with the Danish rider having too much for the defending champion. Greg van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) edged out Jasper Stuyven (Trek–Segafredo) for the final spot on the podium.

00:02:31, 35 minutes ago