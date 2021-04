Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021 – Highlights: Kasper Asgreen topples Mathieu van der Poel in men's race

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck–QuickStep) broke Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the final metres to take victory at the Tour of Flanders. The Dane secured a first monument win of his career, to add to the win he took last month at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic.

00:04:53, 2 hours ago