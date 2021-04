Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021: ‘I shouldn’t laugh!’ – Tom Pidcock goes the wrong way, has to turn around

“I shouldn’t laugh,” said Adam Blythe after Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock ended up cycling the wrong way during the Tour of Flanders. The Brit had attempted to take a smoother line only to find out it was blocked off meaning he has to perform a quick U-turn before re-joining at the back of the peloton.

