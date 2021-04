Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021 - 'She can enjoy this one!' - Annemiek van Vleuten solos to victory

Van Vleuten added to her win in 2011 with a masterful late attack as she soloed away from the field. The 38-year-old proved the strongest on the Paterberg as a stellar cast was drawn out on the final climb. Lisa Brennauer impressed in the sprint for second, taking her spot on the podium ahead of Grace Brown.

00:02:13, an hour ago