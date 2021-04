Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021: ‘That looked nasty!’ – Nils Eekhoff just misses pole after coming off bike

Nils Eekhoff (DSM) managed to evade a pole in a dangerous moment during the Tour of Flanders 2021. The 23-year-old rider came off his bike following a clash of wheels and was lucky not to collide with a pole. The Tour of Flanders is LIVE on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:00:58, an hour ago