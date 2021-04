Cycling

Tour of Flanders cycling 2021 – Highlights: Annemiek van Vleuten lights up race on Paterberg to win

Movistar's Annemiek van Vleuten won her second Tour of Flanders title on Sunday, after extending her solo lead up to 20 seconds following an attack on the Paterberg and holding off a seven-strong chase group. The Dutchwoman could afford to sit up and cross the line with her arms outstretched as she tasted victory again in Flanders - a decade on from her first triumph.

00:04:36, an hour ago